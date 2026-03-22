Night Sky at the Durango Nature Center

Join San Juan Mountains Association for an evening of night sky wonder! Luann Andrew, an avid and passionate amateur astronomer, is hosting a series of night sky events at the Nature Center this year. She has been a Park Ranger at Mesa Verde National Park for the last 14 years where she has enjoyed working as a night sky ranger sharing dark skies with a myriad of visitors.

We will take a tour of the evening sky with a green laser pointer star hopping from one constellation to the next.

If we have clear dark skies, we will peer as deep into the universe as we can see that night.

We will discuss the importance of DARK SKIES to our natural environment.

We will think about what ancient cultures right here on this land saw in the cosmos.