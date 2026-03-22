Night Sky at the Durango Nature Center

The San Juan Mountains Association will host Night Sky Sessions at the Durango Nature Center at 8:30PM on the following dates:

Friday, May 29th.

June 13th.

July 18th.

August 14th.

September 12th.

Sjma.org has more information.

Luann Andrew has been a Park Ranger at Mesa Verde National Park for the last 14 years.

We will take a tour of the evening sky with a green laser pointer star hopping from one constellation to the next.

We will discuss the importance of DARK SKIES to our natural environment.

We will think about what ancient cultures saw in the cosmos.