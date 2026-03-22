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Navajo Corn: A Cultural Tradition Evolving Through Time

Navajo Corn: A Cultural Tradition Evolving Through Time

The Durango Literary Festival will include the talk: "Navajo Corn: A Cultural Tradition Evolving Through Time," at 11AM on Saturday, May 9th.

Discover how blue corn, a staple crop for generations, has been an essential part of Navajo life.

Alana Yazzie is the creator of The Fancy Navajo, a lifestyle and food blog created in 2014, that follows Alana's life as a contemporary Diné/Navajo.

Alana can be found on Instagram @TheFancyNavajo, Facebook @TheFancyNavajoBlog, and TheFancyNavajo.com

Durango Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301