Navajo Corn: A Cultural Tradition Evolving Through Time
Navajo Corn: A Cultural Tradition Evolving Through Time
The Durango Literary Festival will include the talk: "Navajo Corn: A Cultural Tradition Evolving Through Time," at 11AM on Saturday, May 9th.
Discover how blue corn, a staple crop for generations, has been an essential part of Navajo life.
Alana Yazzie is the creator of The Fancy Navajo, a lifestyle and food blog created in 2014, that follows Alana's life as a contemporary Diné/Navajo.
Alana can be found on Instagram @TheFancyNavajo, Facebook @TheFancyNavajoBlog, and TheFancyNavajo.com
Durango Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301