The Native Lens Symposium takes place on Saturday & Sunday (June 13 & 14) at Fort Lewis College, focusing on career development and sustainability in the regional film industry.

The Symposium features film screenings, master classes and industry-centric discussions led by filmmakers, representatives from film festivals, legal professionals, and other industry voices. Meals are provided and there is no cost to attend.

The goal of the Symposium is to enhance a supportive community of Indigenous filmmakers within Colorado and beyond, provide information and resources for aspiring and active industry professionals, and establish relationships to set aspiring filmmakers up for success within the film industry.