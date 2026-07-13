Music in the Park at Vereda De San Juan, Bloomfield
Music in the Park at Vereda De San Juan, Bloomfield
Join us in Bloomfield for Music in Park as "BLACK VELVET" returns ........ food provided by "FORKED FOOD "
Vereda de San Juan - River Walk
FREE
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
City of Bloomfield Parks and Recreation
505-632-6300
msaiz@bloomfieldnm.gov
Artist Group Info
Black Velevet
larrycarver@earthlink.net
Vereda de San Juan - River Walk
860 S. First StreetBloomfield, New Mexico 87413
505-632-6300
mlovato@bloomfieldnm.gov