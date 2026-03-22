Music in the Park at Vereda de San Juan, Bloomfield
Music in the Park at Vereda de San Juan, Bloomfield
"Badly Bent" blue grass returns to Music in the Park on June 18 at 6:30 at Vereda de Rio San Juan
Vereda de San Juan - River Walk
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
City of Bloomfield Parks and Recreation
505-632-6300
msaiz@bloomfieldnm.gov
Artist Group Info
Badly Bent - high energy traditional Bluegrass
mlovato@bloomfieldnm.gov
Vereda de San Juan - River Walk
860 S. First StreetBloomfield, New Mexico 87413
505-632-6300
mlovato@bloomfieldnm.gov