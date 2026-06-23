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Monday Movie Matinee at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

Monday Movie Matinee at Fort Lewis Mesa Library

Monday Matinee in the gym at Fort Lewis Mesa Library. Please bring your own chairs or blankets.
7/6: "An American Tail, Feivel Goes West", Rated G
7/13: "GOAT", Rated PG
7/20: "Hoppers", Rated PG
7/27: "How to Train Your Dragon", Rated PG

Fort Lewis Mesa Library
Every week through Jul 27, 2026.
Monday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Fort Lewis Mesa Library
11274 CO State Hwy 140
Hesperus, Colorado 81326
(970) 425-5610 ext. 1
chris@swlplibrarydistrict.org
https://swlplibrarydistrict.org/