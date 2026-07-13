Mid-Day Money Matters - Planning for Retirement
Mid-Day Money Matters - Planning for Retirement
Barnum Financial Group in downtown Durango will host a series of educational workshops covering a variety of financial planning topics designed to help you better understand the decisions that can shape your financial future. This month's workshop is Planning for Retirement. Topics include: envisioning your retirement lifestyle, building your retirement strategy, understanding retirement income sources, growing your nest egg, and key risks to consider along the way. Workshops are complimentary but space is limited.
Barnum Financial Group
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jul 2024
Event Supported By
Barnum Financial Group
9706274248
hcampbell@barnumfg.com
Barnum Financial Group
813 Main Ave. Suite 303Durango, Colorado 81301
9706274248
hcampbell@barnumfg.com