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MESA VERDE’S 120TH ANNIVERSARY!

MESA VERDE’S 120TH ANNIVERSARY!

A celebration of Mesa Verde National Park's 120TH anniversary takes place at the EsoTerra Arboretum at 6PM on Friday, featuring live music from ShadowTrapp and Square Bodies, plus appetizers, door prizes, and more. Mesaverdefoundation.org has tickets and details.

T

ShadowTrapp is an original indie band from Southwest Colorado, weaving together diverse musical influences to create contagious melodies, imaginative soundscapes, and driving beats.
https://shadowtrapp.bandcamp.com/album/franken-a-i

The Square Bodies
From: Las Animas, Colorado
River-surf rock from the great southwest
https://thesquarebodies.bandcamp.com/track/shanyce-be-nice

FRIDAY, JUNE 5TH, 2026 • 6–9PM
ESOTERRA ARBORETUM
270 CR 303, DURANGO, CO, 81303

EsoTerra’s Arboretum
30
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

ShadowTrapp
ciegoproductions@gmail.com
https://shadowtrapp.bandcamp.com/album/franken-a-i
EsoTerra’s Arboretum
270 CR 303
Durango, Colorado 81303