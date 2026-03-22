MESA VERDE’S 120TH ANNIVERSARY!

A celebration of Mesa Verde National Park's 120TH anniversary takes place at the EsoTerra Arboretum at 6PM on Friday, featuring live music from ShadowTrapp and Square Bodies, plus appetizers, door prizes, and more. Mesaverdefoundation.org has tickets and details.

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ShadowTrapp is an original indie band from Southwest Colorado, weaving together diverse musical influences to create contagious melodies, imaginative soundscapes, and driving beats.

https://shadowtrapp.bandcamp.com/album/franken-a-i

The Square Bodies

From: Las Animas, Colorado

River-surf rock from the great southwest

https://thesquarebodies.bandcamp.com/track/shanyce-be-nice

FRIDAY, JUNE 5TH, 2026 • 6–9PM

ESOTERRA ARBORETUM

270 CR 303, DURANGO, CO, 81303