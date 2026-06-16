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Melodrama at the DAC with the Notorious Nugget

Melodrama at the DAC with the Notorious Nugget

Summer Melodrama returns to the Durango Arts Center with The Notorious Nugget, July 10-13 at 7:30 pm with a Sunday matinee at 5 pm. This original musical melodrama set in 1914, in Colorado, is written by Colorado Springs playwrights Mark and Lauren Arnest. It’s a spirited western romp that follows young Buck Worthington as he chases gold — and stumbles into a web of romance, villainy, and small-town intrigue. Appropriate for audiences 16 and older. Tickets are online at www.durangoart.org and in person from noon - 6 pm, Tuesday - Saturday at the DAC.

Durango Arts Center
$25-$30
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jul 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
http://www.durangoarts.org

Artist Group Info

beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301