Melodrama at the DAC with the Notorious Nugget

Summer Melodrama returns to the Durango Arts Center with The Notorious Nugget, July 10-13 at 7:30 pm with a Sunday matinee at 5 pm. This original musical melodrama set in 1914, in Colorado, is written by Colorado Springs playwrights Mark and Lauren Arnest. It’s a spirited western romp that follows young Buck Worthington as he chases gold — and stumbles into a web of romance, villainy, and small-town intrigue. Appropriate for audiences 16 and older. Tickets are online at www.durangoart.org and in person from noon - 6 pm, Tuesday - Saturday at the DAC.