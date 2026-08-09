Meeting Life’s Challenges with Grace: An Introductory Insight Meditation Class on the Buddhist Teaching of the Paramis with Kate Siber

Mindfulness is the simple capacity of paying attention to our present-moment experience with openness, curiosity and kindness. It is a powerful tool that calms the mind and body, allows us to see the world and ourselves more clearly and strengthens our capacity to respond to all we encounter with skill, wisdom and compassion.

Mindfulness also helps us cultivate the paramis, a Pali word for perfections, which are ten universal qualities of heart that help us meet the complexities of life. These qualities include generosity, morality, renunciation, wisdom, energy, patience, truthfulness, determination, loving-kindness and equanimity.

This five-week class will explore the foundations of insight (vipassana) meditation and mindfulness through the lens of the ten paramis. We will also explore how to integrate practice into daily life, as well as how practice fits into a spiritual path that supports the deepest embodied peace and freedom.

The course is suitable for meditators who are brand new to the practice as well as those who have been practicing for many years.