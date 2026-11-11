Meeting for the Durango North Village Mobile Home Park Residents
Meeting for the Durango North Village Mobile Home Park Residents
The residents of the Durango North Village mobile home park will be holding a meeting on Thursday, November 12 at 6pm at the Grange Hall on 7271 county road 203 to provide information on the current mandatory evacuation and property reconstruction. The park owner will be present along with county commissioner Marsha Porter Norton to provide information and answer questions.
Information regarding the current Mandatory Evacuation and flood damage reconstruction
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Local concerned citizens
Information regarding the current Mandatory Evacuation and flood damage reconstruction
jwilmes956@gmail.com