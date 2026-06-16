Meet the 4 Common Corners Art Quilt Creators
Meet the 4 Common Corners Art Quilt Creators
The Durango Arts Center will host artists from 4 Common Corners: Art Quilts of the American Southwest, from 5-7 pm, Friday, June 26, 2026 in the Barbara Conrad Gallery. The event is free. Exhibit and quilt purchase information is online at www.durangoarts.org. The exhibit can be seen Tuesday-Saturday noon - 6 pm until Saturday June 27.
Durango Arts Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Artist Group Info
beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301