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Meet the 4 Common Corners Art Quilt Creators

Meet the 4 Common Corners Art Quilt Creators

The Durango Arts Center will host artists from 4 Common Corners: Art Quilts of the American Southwest, from 5-7 pm, Friday, June 26, 2026 in the Barbara Conrad Gallery. The event is free. Exhibit and quilt purchase information is online at www.durangoarts.org. The exhibit can be seen Tuesday-Saturday noon - 6 pm until Saturday June 27.

Durango Arts Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
http://www.durangoarts.org

Artist Group Info

beth@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second Avenue
Durango , Colorado 81301