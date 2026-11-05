Medicine for These Times: Local Artist Showcase & Fundraiser
Medicine for These Times: Local Artist Showcase & Fundraiser
Come gather around the fire of creativity through poetry, song, storytelling, and improv on Thursday, November 12th from 7-9pm. The evening will showcase original art by local creatives, and celebrate the launch of local poet Geneva Toland’s debut poetry collection, Council of Thunder.
Performances include original songs by musician & singer Rebecca Favero, improv skit by MOCO Improv Comedy Troupe, an oral story by storyteller Ted Packard, a performance by playwright and poet M Waldron, and a reading from Geneva Toland’s new book.
Bring your friends, family, and neighbors for a night of creative medicine for these chaotic times.
This event is a fundraiser supporting local flood relief and recovery efforts. Percentage of proceeds will benefit the Four Corners Flood Relief Fund, administered by the Four Corners Food Coalition.