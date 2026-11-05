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Medicine for These Times: Local Artist Showcase & Fundraiser

Medicine for These Times: Local Artist Showcase & Fundraiser

Come gather around the fire of creativity through poetry, song, storytelling, and improv on Thursday, November 12th from 7-9pm. The evening will showcase original art by local creatives, and celebrate the launch of local poet Geneva Toland’s debut poetry collection, Council of Thunder.

Performances include original songs by musician & singer Rebecca Favero, improv skit by MOCO Improv Comedy Troupe, an oral story by storyteller Ted Packard, a performance by playwright and poet M Waldron, and a reading from Geneva Toland’s new book.

Bring your friends, family, and neighbors for a night of creative medicine for these chaotic times.

This event is a fundraiser supporting local flood relief and recovery efforts. Percentage of proceeds will benefit the Four Corners Flood Relief Fund, administered by the Four Corners Food Coalition.

Sunflower Theatre
$15-20
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sunflower Theatre
970-903-8831
sarah@ksjd.org
www.sunflowertheatre.org

Artist Group Info

Geneva Toland
evietoland@gmail.com
www.genevatoland.com
Sunflower Theatre
8 E Main St
Cortez, Colorado 81321