Medicine for These Times: Local Artist Showcase & Fundraiser

Come gather around the fire of creativity through poetry, song, storytelling, and improv on Thursday, November 12th from 7-9pm. The evening will showcase original art by local creatives, and celebrate the launch of local poet Geneva Toland’s debut poetry collection, Council of Thunder.

Performances include original songs by musician & singer Rebecca Favero, improv skit by MOCO Improv Comedy Troupe, an oral story by storyteller Ted Packard, a performance by playwright and poet M Waldron, and a reading from Geneva Toland’s new book.

Bring your friends, family, and neighbors for a night of creative medicine for these chaotic times.

This event is a fundraiser supporting local flood relief and recovery efforts. Percentage of proceeds will benefit the Four Corners Flood Relief Fund, administered by the Four Corners Food Coalition.