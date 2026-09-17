LOOKS Campaign Premiere - Online Meeting on Appearance, Aesthetics and Oral Health

A free online meeting opens the LOOKS campaign on 1 December 2026 at 10:00 Mountain Time (18:00 CET). It lasts two hours, costs nothing and needs no registration.

LOOKS is a documentary project about how people look and why it matters, built on the science of oral health. Most of what reaches the public about appearance arrives as a sales message, while the knowledge that would explain a face stays inside clinics and specialist journals.

The meeting introduces the project, its educational mission and the material it makes public. The campaign includes a feature documentary and an online series, alongside a free educational section written for readers with no medical training.

Producer: Pawel Lipka, whose earlier credits include animation for The Garfield Show and visual effects for the feature film Suicide Room.

https://looksphilosophy.com/education