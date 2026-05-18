Life at Chimney Rock
Life at Chimney Rock
The public is invited to the free "Life at Chimney Rock" Festival from 10 until 4 on Saturday & Sunday, June 6th and 7th. This family-oriented event provides interactive demonstrations of crafts and skills of the Ancestral Puebloan people in addition to a Native American arts and crafts market and food vendors.
Location: Chimney Rock National Monument
Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
CRIA Office: 970-731-7133
Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777
Chimney Rock National Monument
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Artist Group Info
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock National Monument
3179 CO-151Chimney Rock, Colorado 81121
970-883-2455