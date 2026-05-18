The public is invited to the free "Life at Chimney Rock" Festival from 10 until 4 on Saturday & Sunday, June 6th and 7th. This family-oriented event provides interactive demonstrations of crafts and skills of the Ancestral Puebloan people in addition to a Native American arts and crafts market and food vendors.

Location: Chimney Rock National Monument

Address: 30841 State Highway 151, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

CRIA Office: 970-731-7133

Information and Tickets: www.chimneyrockco.org / 1877-444-6777

