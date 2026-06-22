The Durango Public Library hosts the talk "Laws That Impact Your Everyday Life" at 6PM on Tuesday, July 14th.

Join California Superior Court Judge Tam Nomoto Schumann for an engaging and accessible overview of legal issues that affect us all.

In this talk, Judge Schumann demystifies key areas of the law—including contracts, torts, family law, estate matters, and Lemon Laws. With her clear and approachable style, Judge Schumann breaks down complex legal concepts and helps us understand how these laws influence our daily lives.