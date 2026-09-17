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Landscape History in Southeast Colorado

Landscape History in Southeast Colorado

Eric Leonard, Public Lands Professional and Historian
Southeast Colorado maintains three national historic sites: Amache, Sand Creek Massacre, and the Bent’s Old Fort. Established between 1960 and 2024, these parks tell a cohesive 100-year story of westward expansion, resource extraction, persecution, and displacement. This LLL program will explore how and why they were established, and what each park says about the American moment in which it was preserved.

FLC Life-Long Learning free lecture
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Fort Lewis College Lifelong Learning

Artist Group Info

fortlewis.edu/LLL
FLC Life-Long Learning free lecture
FLC Noble Hall Room 130
Durango, Colorado 81303
3035624501
gsorcer@hotmail.com
fortlewis.edu/LLL