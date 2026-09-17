Landscape History in Southeast Colorado

Eric Leonard, Public Lands Professional and Historian

Southeast Colorado maintains three national historic sites: Amache, Sand Creek Massacre, and the Bent’s Old Fort. Established between 1960 and 2024, these parks tell a cohesive 100-year story of westward expansion, resource extraction, persecution, and displacement. This LLL program will explore how and why they were established, and what each park says about the American moment in which it was preserved.