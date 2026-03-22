Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

La Plata Quilters Guild Meeting and program

La Plata Quilters Guild Meeting and program

The La Plata Quilters Guild will meet on Thursday, May 14th at 5:30 p.m. at La Plata County Fairgrounds in the Extension Building. Refreshments will be provided.

The business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a program by Cyndi Mc Chesney, author of Fun with Panels and Playful Panel Quilts.
She will also host a workshop at 9:30 on Saturday, May 16th at the First Presbyterian Church.

The fees for the workshop: Quilt Guild members $50 and non-members $65.00 if interested in attending the workshop Contact Kim Roth or LaPlata quilters guild at
Everyone is welcome to attend the Quilters Guild meeting and program.

La Plata County Fairgrounds
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
La Plata County Fairgrounds
2500 Main Ave.
Durango, Colorado 81303