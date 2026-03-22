La Plata Quilters Guild Meeting and program

The La Plata Quilters Guild will meet on Thursday, May 14th at 5:30 p.m. at La Plata County Fairgrounds in the Extension Building. Refreshments will be provided.

The business meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a program by Cyndi Mc Chesney, author of Fun with Panels and Playful Panel Quilts.

She will also host a workshop at 9:30 on Saturday, May 16th at the First Presbyterian Church.