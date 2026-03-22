La Plata County 150 Years Ago
La Plata County 150 Years Ago
The Animas Museum presents a look at La Plata County, 150 years ago, part II at 1PM on Saturday, June 13th. The event will also be available on Zoom. Details are at animasmuseum.org.
we’ll be talking about the changes to the county that happened in 1876 and how that related to Colorado statehood. There is no charge for this presentation which will be recorded.
Animas Museum
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Animas Museum/La Plata Historical Society
970 259 2402
info@animasmuseum.org