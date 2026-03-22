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La Plata County 150 Years Ago

La Plata County 150 Years Ago

The Animas Museum presents a look at La Plata County, 150 years ago, part II at 1PM on Saturday, June 13th. The event will also be available on Zoom. Details are at animasmuseum.org.

we’ll be talking about the changes to the county that happened in 1876 and how that related to Colorado statehood. There is no charge for this presentation which will be recorded.

Animas Museum
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Animas Museum/La Plata Historical Society
970 259 2402
info@animasmuseum.org
http://www.animasmuseum.org
Animas Museum
3065 W 2nd Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
info@animasmuseum.org
animasmuseum.org