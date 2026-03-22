KitTea Party
KitTea Party
A Fundraiser for La Plata County Humane Society takes place at the Rochester Hotel in Durango from 11 until 1 on Sunday, May 17th.
The event will feature a high tea, mimosa bar, crafts, kids activities and a number of adoptable kittens.
Lpchumanesociety.org has more information.
The Rochester Hotel
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata County Humane Society
(970) 259-2847
pr@lpchumanesociety.org
Artist Group Info
cassidy@lpchumanesociety.org
The Rochester Hotel
726 E 2nd AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301
970.764.0035
stay@rochesterhotel.com