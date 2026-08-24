Kid's Gamer Club

Come and celebrate all forms of gaming! Board games, console video games, Roblox, Minecraft, and more! Some computers are provided, but gamers can bring their own laptop or gaming devices if they prefer. This program is geared for grades 3-5.

Please arrange transport with the School District if you would like your child to ride the bus to the library after school. Parents or guardians of children below 6th grade must register their children in order for them to attend after school programs. Register your child at www.prlibrary.org/after-school-programs or in person the library!