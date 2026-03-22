Kathryn Wilder, Author Talk

The Mancos Public Library will host an Author Talk with Kathryn Wilder at 5:30 on Thursday, May 14th. She will discuss the award-winning book, "The Last Cows," exploring her ranching roots and the desert's cattle industry.

Mancoslibrary.org has more information.

She balances a critique of environmental impacts with a tribute to her love of cows and the cowboy way of life.