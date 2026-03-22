Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kathryn Wilder, Author Talk

Kathryn Wilder, Author Talk

The Mancos Public Library will host an Author Talk with Kathryn Wilder at 5:30 on Thursday, May 14th. She will discuss the award-winning book, "The Last Cows," exploring her ranching roots and the desert's cattle industry.
Mancoslibrary.org has more information.

She balances a critique of environmental impacts with a tribute to her love of cows and the cowboy way of life.

Mancos Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026

Event Supported By

Mancos Public Library
(970) 533-7600
sdunn@mancoslibrary.org
http://www.mancoslibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Kathryn Wilder
mkirk@mancoslibrary.org
katwilderwriter.com
Mancos Public Library
211 West First Street
Mancos, Colorado 81328
(970) 533-7600
contact@mancosfriends.org
http://www.mancosfriends.org