Kathryn Wilder, Author Talk
Kathryn Wilder, Author Talk
The Mancos Public Library will host an Author Talk with Kathryn Wilder at 5:30 on Thursday, May 14th. She will discuss the award-winning book, "The Last Cows," exploring her ranching roots and the desert's cattle industry.
Mancoslibrary.org has more information.
She balances a critique of environmental impacts with a tribute to her love of cows and the cowboy way of life.
Mancos Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Event Supported By
Mancos Public Library
(970) 533-7600
sdunn@mancoslibrary.org
Artist Group Info
Kathryn Wilder
mkirk@mancoslibrary.org
Mancos Public Library
211 West First StreetMancos, Colorado 81328
(970) 533-7600
contact@mancosfriends.org