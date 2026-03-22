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John Cross and the New Relics "Good Time Rock N Roll Band" at Bayfield Block Party Thursday, July 4

John Cross and the New Relics "Good Time Rock N Roll Band" at Bayfield Block Party Thursday, July 4

John Cross and the New Relics "Good Time Rock N Roll Band" at Bayfield Block Party Thursday, July 4

Bayfield Block Party
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Town of Bayfield
970.884.9544 x103
beth@bayfieldgov.org
https://townofbayfield.colorado.gov/

Artist Group Info

John Cross and the New Relics
jcandnewrelics@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578680485197
Bayfield Block Party
Mill Street
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
Town Hall: (970) 884-9544
https://www.facebook.com/events/mill-street/bayfield-block-party-on-mill-street/1847044352755699/