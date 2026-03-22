John Cross and the New Relics "Good Time Rock N Roll Band" at Bayfield Block Party Thursday, July 4
John Cross and the New Relics "Good Time Rock N Roll Band" at Bayfield Block Party Thursday, July 4
John Cross and the New Relics "Good Time Rock N Roll Band" at Bayfield Block Party Thursday, July 4
Bayfield Block Party
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Town of Bayfield
970.884.9544 x103
beth@bayfieldgov.org
Artist Group Info
John Cross and the New Relics
jcandnewrelics@gmail.com
Bayfield Block Party
Mill StreetBayfield, Colorado 81122
Town Hall: (970) 884-9544