Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Japanese Tea Ceremoony

Japanese Tea Ceremoony

Japanese Tea Ceremony is known for its meditative and wellness attributes. In this free class, you will learn about the rich history of tea ceremony, as well as its philosophy and wellness qualities. Participants will watch a ceremony, learn how to make matcha tea properly, and enjoy a Japanese sweet with matcha. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Sign up online:
https://tinyurl.com/bdh6nvtd or call the library at 970.884.2222 ext 1.

Pine River Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org