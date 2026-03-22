Japanese Tea Ceremoony

Japanese Tea Ceremony is known for its meditative and wellness attributes. In this free class, you will learn about the rich history of tea ceremony, as well as its philosophy and wellness qualities. Participants will watch a ceremony, learn how to make matcha tea properly, and enjoy a Japanese sweet with matcha. Class size is limited, and registration is required. Sign up online:

https://tinyurl.com/bdh6nvtd or call the library at 970.884.2222 ext 1.