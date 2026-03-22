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Intro to Blacksmithing

Intro to Blacksmithing

our classes are designed to be approachable, hands-on, and genuinely fun. We keep our class sizes intentionally small so you get plenty of one-on-one guidance throughout the experience.

Once everyone has completed their piece, you’ll head over to the café and enjoy a complimentary beverage. During this time, we’ll regroup for a casual debrief and Q&A—an opportunity to ask questions, dive deeper into techniques, or just talk shop about the process.

If you’re looking for something more personalized, we also offer private classes at $250 per hour (2 hour minimum). This is a great option for groups/team building, item specific, or intermediate/advanced levels. To book a private class, reach out directly at nate@handforgedhomedecor.com.

The Blacksmith Cafe
125
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Blacksmith Cafe
970-403-3036
info@blacksmithcafe.com
blacksmithcafe.com

Artist Group Info

Nate
nate@handforgedhomedecor.com
Handforgedhomedecor.com
The Blacksmith Cafe
21738 US HWY 160
DURANGO, Colorado 81303-6822
4582069754
nathaniel.winkler@gmail.com
blacksmithcafe.com