Intro to Blacksmithing

our classes are designed to be approachable, hands-on, and genuinely fun. We keep our class sizes intentionally small so you get plenty of one-on-one guidance throughout the experience.

Once everyone has completed their piece, you’ll head over to the café and enjoy a complimentary beverage. During this time, we’ll regroup for a casual debrief and Q&A—an opportunity to ask questions, dive deeper into techniques, or just talk shop about the process.

If you’re looking for something more personalized, we also offer private classes at $250 per hour (2 hour minimum). This is a great option for groups/team building, item specific, or intermediate/advanced levels. To book a private class, reach out directly at nate@handforgedhomedecor.com.