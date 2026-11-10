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Intro to Blacksmithing

Intro to Blacksmithing

Thank you for your interest in our blacksmithing classes! Whether you’re brand new or just curious to try something different, our classes are designed to be approachable, hands-on, and genuinely fun. We keep our class sizes intentionally small so you get plenty of one-on-one guidance throughout the experience.

We begin with a brief introduction covering essential safety, tool use, and foundational forging techniques. From there, you’ll step up to the forge and start shaping hot steel into a piece of your very own. This is a fully immersive experience—you’ll be heating, hammering, and working the material yourself with guidance every step of the way.

Once everyone has completed their piece, you’ll head over to the café and enjoy a complimentary beverage while we take care of drilling and finishing your work. During this time, we’ll regroup for a casual debrief and Q&A—an opportunity to ask questions, dive deeper into techniques, or just talk shop about the process.

AGE LIMITS: 8+ with a legal guardian both attending class – 14+ with guardian signed waiver

Blacksmith Cafe
125
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Blacksmith Cafe
970-403-3036
info@blacksmithcafe.com
blacksmithcafe.com

Artist Group Info

Nathaniel Winkler
nate@handforgedhomedecor.com
handforgedhomedecor.com
Blacksmith Cafe
21738 Highway 160
Durango, Colorado 81303
970-403-3036
info@blacksmithcafe.com
blacksmithcafe.com