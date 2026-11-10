Intro to Blacksmithing

Thank you for your interest in our blacksmithing classes! Whether you’re brand new or just curious to try something different, our classes are designed to be approachable, hands-on, and genuinely fun. We keep our class sizes intentionally small so you get plenty of one-on-one guidance throughout the experience.

We begin with a brief introduction covering essential safety, tool use, and foundational forging techniques. From there, you’ll step up to the forge and start shaping hot steel into a piece of your very own. This is a fully immersive experience—you’ll be heating, hammering, and working the material yourself with guidance every step of the way.

Once everyone has completed their piece, you’ll head over to the café and enjoy a complimentary beverage while we take care of drilling and finishing your work. During this time, we’ll regroup for a casual debrief and Q&A—an opportunity to ask questions, dive deeper into techniques, or just talk shop about the process.

AGE LIMITS: 8+ with a legal guardian both attending class – 14+ with guardian signed waiver