How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - Your Home, Your Journey, Your Future

Community Connections presents the free workshop "How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - Your Home, Your Journey," at 1PM on Tuesday, July 14th at Durango/La Plata Senior Center. Communityconnectionsco.org has more information.

with Tiana Vukovich from Praxedes Aging in Place.

You can also join via Microsoft Teams - email MMason@CommunityConnectionsCO.org for the link.