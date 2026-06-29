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How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - Your Home, Your Journey, Your Future

How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - Your Home, Your Journey, Your Future

Community Connections presents the free workshop "How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - Your Home, Your Journey," at 1PM on Tuesday, July 14th at Durango/La Plata Senior Center. Communityconnectionsco.org has more information.

with Tiana Vukovich from Praxedes Aging in Place.

You can also join via Microsoft Teams - email MMason@CommunityConnectionsCO.org for the link.

Durango La Plata Senior Center
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Community Connections
9702592464
cci@cci-colorado.org
https://www.communityconnectionsco.org/
Durango La Plata Senior Center
2424 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-382-6428
bmadril@lpcgov.org