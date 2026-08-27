How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home: Where is the Right Place for You?
How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home: Where is the Right Place for You?
The Durango La Plata Senior Center will host the workshop "How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home: Where is the Right Place for You?" at 1PM on Tuesday, September 8th.
Communityconnectionsco.org has more information.
The discussion will include place as a component of successful aging, aging in community with purpose and with social, physical and financial health, comparing urban, suburban, and rural settings, and tools and resources.
The Durango La Plata Senior Center
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Southwest Colorado Cares
9702592464
MMason@CommunityConnectionsCO.org
The Durango La Plata Senior Center
2424 Main AveDurango, Colorado 81301
970-382-6428
bmadril@lpcgov.org