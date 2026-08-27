The Durango La Plata Senior Center will host the workshop "How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home: Where is the Right Place for You?" at 1PM on Tuesday, September 8th.

Communityconnectionsco.org has more information.

The discussion will include place as a component of successful aging, aging in community with purpose and with social, physical and financial health, comparing urban, suburban, and rural settings, and tools and resources.