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How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home: Where is the Right Place for You?

How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home: Where is the Right Place for You?

The Durango La Plata Senior Center will host the workshop "How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home: Where is the Right Place for You?" at 1PM on Tuesday, September 8th.
Communityconnectionsco.org has more information.

The discussion will include place as a component of successful aging, aging in community with purpose and with social, physical and financial health, comparing urban, suburban, and rural settings, and tools and resources.

The Durango La Plata Senior Center
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Southwest Colorado Cares
9702592464
MMason@CommunityConnectionsCO.org
https://www.communityconnectionsco.org/
The Durango La Plata Senior Center
2424 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-382-6428
bmadril@lpcgov.org