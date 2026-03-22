How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - The Talk

"How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home" is a free monthly workshop from Community Connections, led by disability rights advocate Martha Mason. The next event occurs at the Durango Senior Center at 1PM on Tuesday, May 12th.

May's topic is The Other Talk, or how to talk to your adult children about the rest of your life.

Virtually on Wednesday, May 13th (email MMason@CommunityConnectionsCO.org for the link).