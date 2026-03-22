How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - The Talk
How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - The Talk
"How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home" is a free monthly workshop from Community Connections, led by disability rights advocate Martha Mason. The next event occurs at the Durango Senior Center at 1PM on Tuesday, May 12th.
May's topic is The Other Talk, or how to talk to your adult children about the rest of your life.
Virtually on Wednesday, May 13th (email MMason@CommunityConnectionsCO.org for the link).
Durango La Plata Senior Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Event Supported By
Community Connections
9702592464
cci@cci-colorado.org
Durango La Plata Senior Center
2424 Main AveDurango, Colorado 81301
970-382-6428
bmadril@lpcgov.org