Community Connections presents "How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - Making Decisions About Advance Directives" on Tuesday, June 9th at 1PM at the Durango/La Plata Senior Center.

Making Decisions About Advance Directives: What it's like to be the designated decision maker, how to decide about medical issues, and factoring in financial, religious or spiritual, cultural, and quality of life decisions. We'll bring the paperwork, and spend some time in the workshop filling things out.

How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home happens with a different topic on the second Tuesday of every month.