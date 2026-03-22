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How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - Making Decisions About Advance Directives

How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - Making Decisions About Advance Directives

Community Connections presents "How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home - Making Decisions About Advance Directives" on Tuesday, June 9th at 1PM at the Durango/La Plata Senior Center.

Making Decisions About Advance Directives:  What it's like to be the designated decision maker, how to decide about medical issues, and factoring in financial, religious or spiritual, cultural, and quality of life decisions.  We'll bring the paperwork, and spend some time in the workshop filling things out.
How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home happens with a different topic on the second Tuesday of every month. 

Durango La Plata Senior Center
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Community Connections
9702592464
cci@cci-colorado.org
https://www.communityconnectionsco.org/
Durango La Plata Senior Center
2424 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-382-6428
bmadril@lpcgov.org