How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home: An Overview
How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home: An Overview
The series "How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home" continues at the Pine River Senior Center in Bayfield at 10AM on Tuesday, September 22nd, with an Overview of the different aspects to consider when aging and tips for mitigating risks. Communityconnectionsco.org has more information.
Pine River Senior Center
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Southwest Colorado Cares
9702592464
MMason@CommunityConnectionsCO.org
Pine River Senior Center
111 W South StBayfield, Colorado 81122
970-884-2222
darcy@prlibrary.org