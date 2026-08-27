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How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home: An Overview

How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home: An Overview

The series "How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home" continues at the Pine River Senior Center in Bayfield at 10AM on Tuesday, September 22nd, with an Overview of the different aspects to consider when aging and tips for mitigating risks. Communityconnectionsco.org has more information.

Pine River Senior Center
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Southwest Colorado Cares
9702592464
MMason@CommunityConnectionsCO.org
https://www.communityconnectionsco.org/
Pine River Senior Center
111 W South St
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
970-884-2222
darcy@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org