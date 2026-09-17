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House District 59 Candidate Forum

House District 59 Candidate Forum

The LaPlata County League of Women Voters will host a House District 59 Candidate Forum at 6PM on Wednesday,

September 23rd, at Fort Lewis College, in Noble Hall, Room 130. Lwvlaplata.org has more information.

Meet and listen to HD 59 candidates Katie Stewart (incumbent, Democrat) and Naomi Riess (Republican) The event is free.
The League does not support or oppose any political candidate or party.

Fort Lewis College
No charge
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters La Plata
lwvlaplata@gmail.com
lwvlaplata.org
Fort Lewis College
Noble Hall, Room 130
Durango, Colorado 81301