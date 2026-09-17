The LaPlata County League of Women Voters will host a House District 59 Candidate Forum at 6PM on Wednesday,

September 23rd, at Fort Lewis College, in Noble Hall, Room 130. Lwvlaplata.org has more information.

Meet and listen to HD 59 candidates Katie Stewart (incumbent, Democrat) and Naomi Riess (Republican) The event is free.

The League does not support or oppose any political candidate or party.