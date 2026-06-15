Home Buyer Education Class

A Homebuyer Education Class takes place from 8:30 to 4:30 on Saturday, June 27th at the Ross Aragon Community Center in Pagosa Springs. The event covers Budgeting, Real Estate, Mortgage Lending, Insurance, and Inspections... along with access to special mortgage assistance programs.

Registration and details are at homesfund.org.

Hear from industry professionals and learn about the resources HomesFund has to offer, like construction loans, non-conforming mobile home financing, and down payment assistance.