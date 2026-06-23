Hardrock 100 Collaborative Cleanup along South Mineral Road
Hardrock 100 Collaborative Cleanup along South Mineral Road
San Juan Mountains Association and Hardrock 100 will host a clean up day on South Mineral Road, from 9 until 1 on Tuesday, July 7th. SJMA.org has more information.
We’ll spend the day picking up litter and cleaning and naturalizing fire rings. Lunch will be provided to the first 20 people to sign up.
Ice Lake Trailhead
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan Mountains Association
970.247.4874
info@sjma.org
Ice Lake Trailhead
South Mineral RoadSilverton, Colorado