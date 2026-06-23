Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hardrock 100 Collaborative Cleanup along South Mineral Road

Hardrock 100 Collaborative Cleanup along South Mineral Road

San Juan Mountains Association and Hardrock 100 will host a clean up day on South Mineral Road, from 9 until 1 on Tuesday, July 7th. SJMA.org has more information.

We’ll spend the day picking up litter and cleaning and naturalizing fire rings. Lunch will be provided to the first 20 people to sign up.

Ice Lake Trailhead
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Mountains Association
970.247.4874
info@sjma.org
https://sjma.org/
Ice Lake Trailhead
South Mineral Road
Silverton, Colorado