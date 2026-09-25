Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Halloween Party with State38 at Dolores River Brewery

Halloween Party with State38 at Dolores River Brewery

Come on out and get weird with State38. State38 will bring their brand of music, spooky vibes, and Halloween mayhem to the Dolores River Brewery on Saturday, October 31. Costumes encouraged! The more unique, wild and creative the better. Bring your best Halloween creation and get ready to dance the night away.

Dolores River Brewery
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Dolores River Brewery
970-882-4677
drbrewery@mac.com
https://www.doloresriverbrewery.com

Artist Group Info

State38
state38band@gmail.com
https://state38band.com
Dolores River Brewery
100 S 4th St
Dolores , Colorado 81323
doloresriverbrewry.com