Halloween Party with State38 at Dolores River Brewery
Halloween Party with State38 at Dolores River Brewery
Come on out and get weird with State38. State38 will bring their brand of music, spooky vibes, and Halloween mayhem to the Dolores River Brewery on Saturday, October 31. Costumes encouraged! The more unique, wild and creative the better. Bring your best Halloween creation and get ready to dance the night away.
Dolores River Brewery
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Dolores River Brewery
970-882-4677
drbrewery@mac.com
Artist Group Info
State38
state38band@gmail.com