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Grassroots & Guitar Strings - An afternoon with Randy Betts

Grassroots & Guitar Strings - An afternoon with Randy Betts

Grassroots & Guitar Strings: An afternoon with Randy Betts, candidate for Archuleta County Commissioner District 3

Live music from local artist Jessie Springer, meaningful conversation, and a complimentary menu item from Chef’s Custom Cuisine with a suggested $10 campaign donation. Meet and speak with Randy one-on-one in this small town, small concert event.

Rain or shine. Menu items are while supplies last.

Tennyson Sculpture Garden
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Randy Betts for Archuleta County Commissioner
970-903-0552
bettsforbocc@gmail.com
randybetts.com

Artist Group Info

Jessie Springer
jessiespringer1@gmail.com
Tennyson Sculpture Garden
475 Lewis Street
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
970 264-0800
twooldcrowsps@gmail.com
https://artpagosa.com