Grassroots & Guitar Strings - An afternoon with Randy Betts
Grassroots & Guitar Strings - An afternoon with Randy Betts
Grassroots & Guitar Strings: An afternoon with Randy Betts, candidate for Archuleta County Commissioner District 3
Live music from local artist Jessie Springer, meaningful conversation, and a complimentary menu item from Chef’s Custom Cuisine with a suggested $10 campaign donation. Meet and speak with Randy one-on-one in this small town, small concert event.
Rain or shine. Menu items are while supplies last.
Tennyson Sculpture Garden
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Randy Betts for Archuleta County Commissioner
970-903-0552
bettsforbocc@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jessie Springer
jessiespringer1@gmail.com
Tennyson Sculpture Garden
475 Lewis StreetPagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
970 264-0800
twooldcrowsps@gmail.com