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Golden Fox Paradox: An Immersive Theatre Adventure in Mancos

Golden Fox Paradox: An Immersive Theatre Adventure in Mancos

The Sunflower Theatre presents the "Golden Fox Paradox": An Immersive Theatre Adventure in Mancos - on several dates in October, starting on Friday the 2nd.
Performances take place through the streets and hidden corners of downtown Mancos.
The full schedule, details and tickets are available at sunflowertheatre.org.

Something strange, magical, and wonderfully wild is taking over Mancos! The Golden Fox Paradox premiering October 2–4 and 9–11, is an immersive theatre adventure —think Alice in Wonderland meets Meow Wolf meets magical Mancosland, with unforgettable characters, curious surprises, and YOU inside the story. Tickets are $25 adults/$20 ages 15 and under at sunflowertheatre.org—choose your departure time, bring a charged phone and earbuds, and come get wonderfully lost!

Sunflower Theatre
$20 - $25
05:30 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sunflower Theatre
970-903-8831
sarah@ksjd.org
www.sunflowertheatre.org

Artist Group Info

Sarah Syverson
sarah@ksjd.org
www.sunflowertheatre.org
Sunflower Theatre
8 E Main St
Cortez, Colorado 81321