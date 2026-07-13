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Glassblowing Demonstration & Artist Social

Glassblowing Demonstration & Artist Social

Glassblowing FUN….damentals! Please come join Patricia Davidson in the ArtRoom Collective on August 7th at 5:30pm for a glassblowing/flame working demonstration.

Our August ArtRoom Pop-up Guest Artist is Shaheen Hangval of Ash Luz Jewelry (https://ashluzjewelry.com)! They create handmade, sustainably sourced, silver and gold pieces featuring vibrant stones with a modern edge.

Join in the ArtRoom Artist Social each First Friday 4-7pm. All are welcome.

The ArtRoom Collective is Durango's working studio gallery where 24 artists, jewelers, potters, photographers, glass blowers, fiber artists and others create and sell their handmade goods. Monthly First Fridays at The ArtRoom Collective feature artist socials to inspire. https://www.theartroomcollective.com/

The ArtRoom in the Smiley Building
Free
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The ArtRoom Collective at the Smiley
theartroomcollective@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Jennifer Floyd
cartwheelstudio@yahoo.com
Cartwheel Studio
The ArtRoom in the Smiley Building
1309 E. Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-739-3200
heather@letslettertogether.com
https://www.letslettertogether.com/in-person-classes