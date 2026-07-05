Friends of the Durango Public Library July Book Sale, All Books $1., All proceeds donated to the Durango Public Library
Friends of the Durango Public Library July Book Sale, All Books $1., All proceeds donated to the Durango Public Library
Friends of the Durango Public Library invite the public to their July Book Sale, taking place from 10 to 4 on Friday & Saturday, July 10th & 11th.
Members receive early entry at 9:30 and memberships will be available at the door.
All Books $1. All proceeds support the Durango Public Library.
thousands of gently-owned books of all types. All FOL members receive early entry at 9:30am each day. To purchase a ($10 annual) membership in advance: folbookstore.com.
Durango Public Library
No charge
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Durango Public Library
(970) 375-3380
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301