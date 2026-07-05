Friends of the Durango Public Library July Book Sale, All Books $1., All proceeds donated to the Durango Public Library

Friends of the Durango Public Library invite the public to their July Book Sale, taking place from 10 to 4 on Friday & Saturday, July 10th & 11th.

Members receive early entry at 9:30 and memberships will be available at the door.

All Books $1. All proceeds support the Durango Public Library.

thousands of gently-owned books of all types. All FOL members receive early entry at 9:30am each day. To purchase a ($10 annual) membership in advance: folbookstore.com.