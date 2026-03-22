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Friday Fun

Friday Fun

Friday afternoons are all about having fun building, playing, exploring, and creating together!

Friday Fun is a weekly after-school program that blends creativity and curiosity through hands-on experiences. Each week alternates between art-focused activities and STEM challenges. Drop in and end your week with fun!

Great for ages 5-12 and families!

Durango Public Library
Every week through Aug 28, 2026.
Friday: 02:00 PM - 03:00 PM

Event Supported By

Durango Public Library
970-375-3380
durangogov.org/library
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301