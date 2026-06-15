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Free Movies at the Museum featuring "Cars"

Free Movies at the Museum featuring "Cars"

The Aztec Pioneer Village hosts a free family movie night featuring the 2006 animated film, "Cars."
The event takes place at dusk on Friday, June 26th.
Attendees should bring camp chairs, blankets, jackets, and bug repellent. Concessions will be available.
Aztecmuseum.org has more information.

Please park in the municipal lot and enter through the west gate near the Aztec Splash Pad.

Movies at the Museum and movie licensing fees are made possible thanks to our "Movie Night Sponsors" WM (Waste Management) and HydroPure Technology of Aztec. Our thanks to all of our sponsors, donors and museum members for supporting our community museum! Questions, call 505-334-9829.

Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
08:45 PM - 10:15 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Aztec Museum Association
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org
http://www.aztecmuseum.org
Aztec Museum and Pioneer Village
125 N Main Avenue
Aztec, New Mexico 87410
(505) 334-9829
amuseum@aztecmuseum.org