The Chimney Rock Interpretive Association will host the free lecture “Southwestern Native Rock Art” at 6PM on Tuesday, May 19th at the Community United Methodist Church in Pagosa Springs.

More information is at chimneyrockco.org.

This engaging presentation will introduce attendees to the various types of rock art, showcasing some of the oldest known examples from around the globe. David will then guide the audience through a visual journey of Puebloan rock art sites across the American Southwest, with a map highlighting their presence in Monuments, National and State Parks, and lands managed by the Forest Service and BLM.

Attendees will be treated to photographic examples of rock art panels from prominent sites including Hovenweep National Monument, Bears Ears National Monument, Canyon de Chelly National Monument, Chaco Culture National Historic Park, and Mesa Verde National Park.

David will also reflect on the irreplaceable Puebloan and Navajo rock art lost during the creation of Navajo Lake in 1962. The presentation will conclude with a discussion of potential rock art at Chimney Rock National Monument, just outside Pagosa Springs.

Donations are welcome. Canned goods for the church’s food pantry are greatly appreciated.

Thanks to LPEA for the Round Up Foundation Grant Award. This support helps fund our free lecture series, sharing Chimney Rock National Monument’s cultural and natural significance.

CRIA is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers interpretive programs at Chimney Rock National Monument in partnership with the USDA Forest Service and the San Juan National Forest. For more information call (970) 731-7133.