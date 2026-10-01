Free Blue Mountain Ramblers show & fundraiser for a Recovery Home
Free Blue Mountain Ramblers show & fundraiser for a Recovery Home
The Blue Mountain Ramblers are helping Animas Recovery fundraise for a 2nd men's recovery home. Durango only has 1 sober living home now (also run by Animas Recovery). Come help us gather, plan and fundraise to help more people in 2027.
American Legion Hall
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Animas Recovery
7209894922
animasrecovery@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Blue Mountain Ramblers
joel.l.ryan38@gmail.com
American Legion Hall
878 E 2nd AveDurango, Colorado 81301