Fort Lewis College Water Week 2026

Fort Lewis College is excited to present Water Week 2026: a series of events from November 9-13! These series of events are a collaboration between the Four Corners Water Center at Fort Lewis, the Environmental Center, the Center for Southwest Studies, the Department of Sociology, and many others!

Monday, November 9th, 5:30pm - 7:30pm: CMarie Fuhrman & Pam Houston | Reading and Conversation - FLC Student Union Ballroom

Tuesday, November 10th, 6:30pm - 8pm: 13th Annual Sustainability Summit: AI and the Environment - FLC Student Union Ballroom

Wednesday, November 11th, 6pm - 8pm: Film Screening of "The River" & Panel featuring Lorelei Cloud - FLC Student Union Ballroom

Thursday, November 12th, 6pm - 7:30pm: Charine Pilar Gonzales Artist Talk & Film Screening - Center of Southwest Studies Lyceum (Room 120)

Friday, November 13th, 6pm - 8pm: Tribal Water Media Fellowship Showcase - FLC Student Union Ballroom

Visit the 4CWC website for more information: https://www.fourcornerswater.org/news-events/events

