First Friday Artist Showcase- Heather Delaney

The Subterrain & Durango Winery will be joining in on First Fridays this year- each month we will showcase a local artist, kicking it off with an opening reception and artist mingle. Come peruse great local art and meet the creator, explore Durango's only art bar and receive 20% off beverages and snacks at our bar. live music by The Whiskey Boys!

July's artist will be Heather Delaney. She is a fiber artist and photographer.

HeatherDelaney.com

@hdfiberart

