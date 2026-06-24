First Friday Artist Showcase- Heather Delaney
First Friday Artist Showcase- Heather Delaney
The Subterrain & Durango Winery will be joining in on First Fridays this year- each month we will showcase a local artist, kicking it off with an opening reception and artist mingle. Come peruse great local art and meet the creator, explore Durango's only art bar and receive 20% off beverages and snacks at our bar. live music by The Whiskey Boys!
July's artist will be Heather Delaney. She is a fiber artist and photographer.
HeatherDelaney.com
@hdfiberart
The Subterrain & Durango Winery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
dgosubterrain@gmail.com
The Subterrain & Durango Winery
900 main avenue suite FDurango, Colorado 81301
9708804824