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First Friday Artist Showcase- Heather Delaney

First Friday Artist Showcase- Heather Delaney

The Subterrain & Durango Winery will be joining in on First Fridays this year- each month we will showcase a local artist, kicking it off with an opening reception and artist mingle. Come peruse great local art and meet the creator, explore Durango's only art bar and receive 20% off beverages and snacks at our bar. live music by The Whiskey Boys!
July's artist will be Heather Delaney. She is a fiber artist and photographer.
HeatherDelaney.com
@hdfiberart

The Subterrain & Durango Winery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

dgosubterrain@gmail.com
The Subterrain & Durango Winery
900 main avenue suite F
Durango, Colorado 81301
9708804824
thesubterraindurango.com