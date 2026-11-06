Warm up after the parade at Dancing Spirit Center for the Arts’ annual Fill Your Bowl for Art on December 4th, 5-8PM!

Enjoy a cozy evening of homemade soup, fresh bread, dessert, a special hot cocoa bar hosted by Rise & Shine Coffee and Burritos, and a visit from the Grinch!

Choose a one-of-a-kind handmade pottery bowl created by local artists and enjoy a delicious meal while supporting youth arts programming in Ignacio.

$25 — Handmade bowl with soup and bread

$15 — Soup and bread, no bowl

$5 — Children’s soup and bread, no bowl

Bring the family, warm up after the parade, and celebrate the season with great food, local art, and a little Grinchy fun!

Friday, December 4th, 5-8 PM | Dancing Spirit Center for the Arts

465 Goddard Avenue, Ignacio, Colorado

Visit dscac.org for more information.