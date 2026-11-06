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Fill Your Bowl for Art

Fill Your Bowl for Art

Warm up after the parade at Dancing Spirit Center for the Arts’ annual Fill Your Bowl for Art on December 4th, 5-8PM!
Enjoy a cozy evening of homemade soup, fresh bread, dessert, a special hot cocoa bar hosted by Rise & Shine Coffee and Burritos, and a visit from the Grinch!

Choose a one-of-a-kind handmade pottery bowl created by local artists and enjoy a delicious meal while supporting youth arts programming in Ignacio.

$25 — Handmade bowl with soup and bread
$15 — Soup and bread, no bowl
$5 — Children’s soup and bread, no bowl

Bring the family, warm up after the parade, and celebrate the season with great food, local art, and a little Grinchy fun!

Friday, December 4th, 5-8 PM | Dancing Spirit Center for the Arts
465 Goddard Avenue, Ignacio, Colorado
Visit dscac.org for more information.

Dancing Spirit Center for the Arts
$5-$25
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dancing Spirit Center for the Arts
970-563-4600
dancingspiritgallery@gmail.com
www.dscac.org

Artist Group Info

Sam Maez
Dancing Spirit Center for the Arts
465 Goddard Ave
Ignacio, Colorado 81137
9705634600
dancingspiritgallery@gmail.com
www.dscac.org