Featured Artists' Show
Featured Artists' Show
Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op presents Claire Duffey and Elisa Bird as the featured artists for May. The show opening will take place on Friday, May 29 from 5-7PM. The Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is located at 222 North Main in Aztec, NM.
The Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is open Tuesday from 1:30-5pm and Wednesday-Saturday, 10am-5pm. For more information about this show or about the Feat of Clay Artists Co-op, please contact the gallery at 505-333-4312.
Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
505-333-4312
featofclaygallery@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
featofclaygallery@gmail.com
Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
222 North MainAztec, New Mexico 87410
505-333-4312
featofclaygallery@gmail.com