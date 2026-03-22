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Featured Artists' Show

Featured Artists' Show

Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op presents Claire Duffey and Elisa Bird as the featured artists for May. The show opening will take place on Friday, May 29 from 5-7PM. The Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is located at 222 North Main in Aztec, NM.

The Feat of Clay Artists’ Co-op is open Tuesday from 1:30-5pm and Wednesday-Saturday, 10am-5pm. For more information about this show or about the Feat of Clay Artists Co-op, please contact the gallery at 505-333-4312.

Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
505-333-4312
featofclaygallery@gmail.com
featofclayaztec.com

Artist Group Info

featofclaygallery@gmail.com
feat of clay inc.
Feat of Clay Artists' Co-op
222 North Main
Aztec, New Mexico 87410
505-333-4312
featofclaygallery@gmail.com
featofclayaztec.com