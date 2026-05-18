Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Experience Archaeology

Experience Archaeology

Join San Juan Basin Archaeological Society to explore the world of archaeology! You'll learn about the science of archaeology and local publicly accessible sites. Plus, there will be a demo of paleo technology outside (twine making, projectile points, atlatl spear throw, making fire)!

Pine River Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center Drive
Bayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org
http://www.prlibrary.org