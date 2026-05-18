Experience Archaeology
Experience Archaeology
Join San Juan Basin Archaeological Society to explore the world of archaeology! You'll learn about the science of archaeology and local publicly accessible sites. Plus, there will be a demo of paleo technology outside (twine making, projectile points, atlatl spear throw, making fire)!
Pine River Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pine River Library
joanna@prlibrary.org
Pine River Library
395 Bayfield Center DriveBayfield, Colorado 81122
(970) 884-2222
joanna@prlibrary.org