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Evening of Night Sky Wonder

Evening of Night Sky Wonder

San Juan Mountains Association will host an evening of night sky viewing, starting at 7PM on Monday, October 12th at the Durango Nature Center. Pre-registration is required and details are at sjma.org.

Luann Andrew, an avid and passionate amateur astronomer, is hosting a series of night sky events at the Nature Center this year. For the last 14 years, she has been a Mesa Verde National Park night sky ranger.

SJMA's Durango Nature Center
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Mountains Association
970.247.4874
info@sjma.org
https://sjma.org/
SJMA's Durango Nature Center
63 County Road 310
Durango, Colorado 81301
https://sjma.org/nature-center/